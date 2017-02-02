House votes to repeal Obama administration rule restricting gun sales to severely mentally ill

WASHINGTON — The Republican-led House voted Thursday to scrap an Obama administration regulation extending background checks for disabled Social Security recipients mentally incapable of managing their own affairs. The vote was 235-180.

The background checks rule established the criteria the Social Security Administration would follow when forwarding names for the criminal background check system. Those fitting the criteria have a mental disorder so severe that they cannot work and need a representative to manage their benefits. The Obama administration projected that the regulation would affect about 75,000 beneficiaries.

“The Social Security Administration not only overstepped its mission with this regulation, it discriminated against certain Americans with disabilities who receive Social Security benefits. The agency should be focused on serving all of its beneficiaries, not picking and choosing whose Second Amendment rights to deny,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee.

Democrats complained that repealing the rule, which was adopted in the waning days of the Obama administration, would lead to more gun violence.

“The American people and the families that are being hurt day after day by gun violence — they deserve some due process, too,” said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas.

Republicans are using the Congressional Review Act to roll back all manner of regulations put in place by Obama before he left office.

The Senate is expected to pass the National Rifle Association-backed measure soon and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it.