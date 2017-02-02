× Guess the groundhog was right…

SEATTLE — Light snow fell across the Puget Sound region Thursday night, but most of it either failed to stick or didn’t last long. But rain and freezing rain was expected to move in behind it and make for a messy morning commute.

Even Seattle got a light dusting of snow. The came after Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s famous furry rodent, saw his his shadow earlier Thursday and “predicted” six more weeks of winter. That’s one smart groundhog!

Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce said, "We're seeing some bands of precipitation falling mostly in the form of sleet/ice pellets and light snow in a lot of places. Not a whole lot will stick with the following exceptions: Hood Canal, Kitsap Peninsula, areas above 500 feet in elevation away from the warm-ish Puget Sound waters."

He said the iciest conditions will likely be from Olympia down towards Portland, where lows will be near 32 degrees overnight.

Friday "starts out a bit icy for the South Sound down towards Portland, lots of slipping and sliding are possible." Joyce said.

"The Kitsap Peninsula and Hood Canal see some more light accumulating snow, likely no more than 1-2". It switches over to all rain as we get warmer by around 7 a.m., hopefully we get heavy enough rain to melt off any ice and snow around Puget Sound," he said.

A soggy afternoon with highs in the low 40s for Puget Sound lowlands.

But not all will escape troublesome snow.

"I'm concerned about the Bellingham area, where the snow could keep going until about noon," Joyce said.

There's a winter storm warning for the Cascades, with 1 to 2 feet of snow likely, and a winter weather advisory for Central Washington for a few inches of snow.

Expect only rain on Saturday.