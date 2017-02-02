× Everett mayor says he won’t seek re-election

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) _ Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson has changed his mind, announcing he will not seek re-election.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2kuCEox ) that Stephanson’s announcement Wednesday comes two weeks after he said he would seek another term.

In a news release, Stephanson said after reflecting on the position and speaking with his family he chnged his mind and decided to step down at the end of his term.

Stephanson took office in November 2003 and is Everett’s longest-serving mayor. He would have faced Snohomish County Councilmember Brian Sullivan, who announced his bid for mayor last week.