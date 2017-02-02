× Curious canine saved after his head got trapped in a wheel

A curious canine is safe but dog-tired after he found himself stuck in a tight situation, KPHO reported.

We’re talking really tight. Like his head wedged in a wheel.

It’s not clear the 8-month-old Coonhound, “Blaze,” wiggled his head into the tire. Blaze’s owner says he left the pup by himself in his yard for just a few hours and came home to find him in this precarious position.

But it was the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department to the rescue, and the Arizona department shared the details about this doggy in distress on its Facebook page.

“With a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking, and some powerful skin-pulling, Blaze’s head was quickly and successfully extricated from the tire wheel without the use of tools but with Firefighter Zach Osborne’s brute strength,” the department wrote.

“Blaze remained uninjured throughout the ordeal. Although some minor neck swelling was noted by the firefighters. Blaze remained calm, cool, and collected throughout the ordeal; he did not make a sound.”

So it was a happy ending, and Blaze’s life was “spared.”

We bet this pup will “tread” more carefully next time.