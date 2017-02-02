Clallam County auditor: 125 unopened ballots found in walk-up drop box, never counted in ’16 election

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A county auditor says her office has discovered 125 ballots from the 2016 presidential election that were not opened.

The Peninsula Daily News reported Thursday (https://goo.gl/dp4HNe ) the ballots were discovered inside a walk-up election ballot drop box at a courthouse in Port Angeles.

Clallam County Auditor Shoona Riggs says officials found them Jan. 25 while inspecting the drop boxes.

She said in a letter to those voters that the right to vote is sacrosanct and that the voters “deserved better.”

Riggs says the votes wouldn’t have changed election outcomes because the closest race, for governor, was decided by over 750 votes.

The voters’ records will reflect that they participated in the election, but the ballots won’t be opened.

Riggs says the county is reviewing its policies and that she’s invited the state secretary of state’s office to do a review.