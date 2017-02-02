× Bremerton councilwoman arrested at DC hearing for Trump’s AG pick Sessions

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Bremerton city councilwoman says she has no regrets about being arrested for shouting an obscenity during a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s attorney general pick, U.S. Sen Jeff Sessions.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Councilwoman Leslie Daugs was attending the hearing Tuesday when she shouted the obscenity in response to two Trump supporters who she said were “high-fiving and fist-bumping” while Republicans spoke highly of Sessions.

According to the Seattle Times, Daugs stood up and shouted, “This is bull–” and was arrested.

It’s illegal to utter loud, threatening or abusive language or to engage in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and police said they arrested Daugs for disruption of Congress. She was released about four hours later.

Daugs told the newspaper she has no regrets about her remark or arrest. She says she’s become more politically active since Trump became president, and that as a Filipino-American and a woman she feels her values are at risk.