× 22 people found in suspected Pierce County drug house, seven arrested

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies found 22 people, three pit bulls and a great deal of paraphernalia when they raided a suspected drug house known as The Trap on Wednesday morning, according to documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court.

Six people were arrested on outstanding warrants at the house in the 2000 block of 150th St. E. in unincorporated Pierce County. The primary resident was arrested for unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.

Q13 News isn’t naming any of those arrested because they haven’t been charged.

Deputies said the house was filled with garbage, used syringes, heroin paraphernalia and dog feces, and the back yard was piled with garbage. They said they found 10 grams of heroin, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and 20 pills of alprazolam (Xanax).

It’s at least the third time in the past six months arrests were made at the house. In September, deputies found 26 people and arrested four. In December, 22 people were in the house and eight were arrested.