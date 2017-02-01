× Woman accused in fatal car prowl incident in Sammamish charged with felony hit-and-run

SEATTLE — A 23-year-old Kent woman accused of being part of a botched car prowl incident in Sammamish that resulted in the death of a man was charged Wednesday with felony hit-and-run, identity theft and vehicle prowl.

Prosecutors asked that defendant Kadeidre Alana Rials be held in King County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

“Although the charges presently filed against the defendant do not include homicide, the investigation into the death of Moises Radcliffe continues, and the defendant is likely to fail to appear in court of her own volition,” the prosecution said in court documents in seeking the high bail.

The case stems from a crime that was committed Jan. 25 at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish. Radcliffe, the son of a veteran Seattle police officer, and his girlfriend were walking his dog in the park and returned to his car to find it had been broken into and items taken.

According to court documents, Radcliffe’s girlfriend said Radcliffe got his handgun out of the trunk of the car and confronted suspects in an SUV in the parking lot, but he was run over, dragged and killed while he was firing shots at the SUV.

In addition to Rials, two teenagers have been arrested in the case. Police say they were passengers in the SUV and that Rials was driving that day.

According to court documents, one of the teenagers who had been in the SUV, identified in the documents as T.D., told police that after committing a couple of car prowls in the park’s parking lot, they saw Radcliffe and his girlfriend walking back to their car and that Rials began backing the SUV out of their parking space to leave the park.

T.D. said she “suddenly saw a man (Radcliffe) standing near the front passenger window of the SUV, pointing at handgun at them. TD said she ducked down in her seat and heard a number of gunshots, and the SUV seemed to lose traction (‘do a donut’). They fled the scene in the Infinity.

“T.D. said that they did not realize the SUV had struck anyone until later that day when Radcliffe’s death was reported on the news,” police say in the court documents.

They were later arrested after trying to use stolen credit cards.