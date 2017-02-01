× Washington leaders discuss possibility of ending Daylight Saving Time

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Authorities are considering a proposed bill that would end Daylight Saving Time in the state of Washington — keeping the state on Pacific Standard Time all year long.

Sen. Jim Honeyford (R, 15th District – Sunnyside) brought the bill Wednesday for public comment during a Senate committee meeting on State Government.

Honeyford said during the meeting that he reviewed studies that claim during DST there are increased traffic accidents, crimes, health problems and even suicides.

Here are the details of the bill:

Requires the time in this state to be Pacific Standard

Time throughout the calendar year, as determined by reference to Coordinated Universal Time.

Honeyford added that he was a farmer, and the claim that daylight saving is for farmers is false.

“You get up at daylight and you work until it’s dark … so you don’t care what the clock says. It’s the daylight time that’s available to work in,” he said.