× Smokeless tobacco products recalled after sharp metal objects found inside

A number of smokeless tobacco products have been recalled after users complained they found sharp metal objects in some cans.

Included in the recall are products from Cope, Copenhagen, Husky and Skoal.

The company that issued the recall, Altria, said not all products or lots are affected and that the majority of its cans are fine. Here’s a complete list of recalled products.

No injuries have been reported.

None of the reported problems were found in Washington. So far, the complaints were received in Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

Some of the products are only sold overseas to the military.