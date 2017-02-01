× Kayaker’s body found off Kitsap Peninsula

BREMERTON, Wash. – Searchers recovered the body of a Kitsap County businessman who went missing during a kayak trip off the Kitsap Peninsula.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the wife of 64-year-old Lance Kahn reported him missing at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, four hours after he left his home in a kayak apparently heading south toward Bremerton.

The U.S. Coast Guard says his body was located a little before 11 p.m. The circumstances of his death weren’t immediately known.

He was wearing a wet suit and life jacket.