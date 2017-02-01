× Halfway through winter, the worst could be yet to come

SEATTLE – Wednesday night at midnight marked the halfway point of winter, but La Nina patterns – and the current long-range forecast – mean the worst could still be ahead.

Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said Wednesday evening that parts of Western Washington will likely get some freezing rain Thursday night and Friday morning, and that his longer-range models show a chance of widespread snow Monday.

Kelley said there’s a possibility of a significant amount of snow above 500 feet Monday.

“Monday looks like an interesting day,” Kelley said. “Low snow levels would put lots of snow above 1,000 feet. This would create problems for the passes on Monday – expect some closures up there.”

La Nina is associated with colder temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, and often means longer, colder, snowier winter weather in the Northwest.

Snow is likely all weekend in the passes, Kelley said.

Of more immediate concern, however, is the possibility for slick roads Friday morning. Thurston, Mason and Lewis counties are all likely to get hit with freezing rain. The morning commute could be impacted in those areas, and some South Sound schools could see delays.

Passing showers are forecast in the lowlands over the weekend.