× Freezing rain forecast for Puget Sound lowlands

SEATTLE — A change in the weather is coming, and it could mean treacherous conditions for drivers.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a weather statement concerning a chance of freezing rain late Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

The statement was issued for most of the Puget Sound area. The potential for freezing rain is possible in Western Washington lowlands late Thursday night through Friday morning. Ice accumulations are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says it’s unclear whether the precipitation will fall as rain, freezing rain or snow.

“Different models show different things,” McDermott said.

McDermott cautions that freezing rain Thursday night will mean a very treacherous commute for the morning.

“Freezing rain is even more dangerous than snow,” McDermott said. “It’s the hardest thing to travel in.”

While the exact precipitation form remains unknown, one thing is certain: It will be cold until the weekend. Wednesday will remain sunny and cold, but also breezy.

“Bundle up,” McDermott suggested.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

The weekend will transition into mostly cloudy with rain, and temperatures pushing into the upper 30s.