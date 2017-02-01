Father-to-be who went missing on way to job interview found dead

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah man who went missing while on his way to a job interview last week has been found dead, according to police.

It appears Johnathan Doerr, 19, of Tooele, left his vehicle after it got stuck in the snow, according to KSTU-TV.

Doerr was reported missing January 26 after he left for a job interview at Energy Solutions.

Lt. Ron Johnson of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said the man called interviewers around 10 a.m. that day and said he was going to be late, but he never arrived for the interview.

Doerr’s body was located Tuesday evening about a mile from Energy Solutions off of I-80, near mile marker 49.

Police believe that after several failed attempts to free his vehicle, Doerr began walking out of the area to find help. While a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, police say it appears he died of exposure.

Loved ones say Doerr’s girlfriend is expecting a baby girl, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with funeral expenses and to help Doerr’s daughter.