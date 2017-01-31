× Wrong voter pamphlets sent to voters in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) _ The Snohomish County Auditor’s Office is working to fix a voter pamphlet snafu that resulted in thousands of Lake Stevens residents receiving incorrect ballot information.

The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/pbsXMq ) that the voter guides ent last weekend were supposed to contain information about a $17 million bond for a new library. Instead, about 27,000 voters received a ballot pamphlet with information about a school bond in Granite Falls.

Snohomish County Auditor Carolyn Weikel says the problem was caused by a bar-code mix-up at the company that prints and mails the voter guides. She says the voters will be sent the correct pamphlets.

The mistake is not expected to cost the county any money. The special election is Feb. 14.