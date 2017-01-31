‘We will actually catch them in the act:’ New security system targets copper thieves at Federal Way parks

FEDERAL WAY — A new security system could help police arrest copper wire thieves targeting city parks and athletic fields. The city hired MacDonald-Miller to design an alert system that notifies police the moment someone attempts to steal the wiring. Parks director John Hutton says the system pinpoints the exact location of the suspects.

“What makes this different than a surveillance system where you get pictures after the fact we will actually catch them in the act. We will catch them before they do too much damage,” said Hutton.

MacDonald-Miller electricians and engineers designed the new security system by tapping into the existing infrastructure at the parks. With the help of a digital map, police will be notified when the wire is cut and will be given an exact location.

“We can tell the police department exactly which circuit was compromised so when they approach the park they can approach it with the determination to catch the assailants,” said MacDonald-Miller electrician Jeff Crowley.

The system cost $12,000 to $15,000 for each park. Over the past several years, Hutton said every city park has been hit by copper wire thieves. Each time the repair costs range from $5,000 to $40,000.

“It’s incredibly labor intensive for us to fix the damage and they recycle that wire for pennies on the dollar of what it cost us to go back in and repair it. It’s a big boom to the city budget and a huge loss for the whole community,” said Hutton.

Several of the athletic fields are also used by the school district. Hutton said the city and the district split the security system cost at those parks.