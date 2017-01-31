× Tumwater dad arrested after bringing unconscious 4-week-old to intensive care

TUMWATER, Wash. – A 19-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree child assault Saturday after bringing his unconscious 4-week-old daughter to the emergency room.

Q13 News isn’t naming the man because he hasn’t been charged.

According to court documents:

The man was alone with the girl for about 10 minutes while the child’s mother went to Jack in the Box with her brother.

When they got back, the suspect ran down the steps and said he thought the child’s leg was broken.

The man told the mother that the baby had locked her legs while he was changing a diaper, and when he went to straighten out the leg it had inadvertently broken.

When the mother examined the baby, she found the baby was “ghost white” and barely breathing.

Doctors at St. Peter’s Hospital found the baby had suffered several instances of brain bleed. They also said breaking the baby’s leg would take more force than the explanation the man gave would account for, and found bruising on the baby’s trunk that appeared to be in the shape of human fingers.

There was also bruising on the baby’s tongue that doctors said was consistent with a bottle being forced into her mouth.

A doctor on staff said it was likely child abuse, and the man was arrested.

The girl is in intensive care. No more information about her condition is available.