× Teachers at local high school show students their appreciation in heartfelt video

CLARKSTON, Wash.– Teachers at Clarkston High School are going above and beyond to make sure their students know how much they are appreciated.

The principal at the high school asked the teachers to think of something that inspires them and makes them want to come to school every day, and take a picture of it. The teachers decided to take a picture of the students that inspire them.

Get your tissues ready.