Stolen car crashes into truck while fleeing deputies in Tacoma

TACOMA — The driver of a stolen truck crashed into another car while fleeing police Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop the car near S 96th and Hosmer Street. They say the 24-year-old driver ran a red light one block later and crashed into a small pickup truck.

The suspect and the 73-year-old driver of the pickup were not seriously hurt.

Deputies said the driver of the stolen car would be taken to Pierce County jail after being evaluated at the hospital.

They said the suspect has prior convictions for vehicular assault and car theft.