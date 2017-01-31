State lawmaker from Gig Harbor denies mistreatment of staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A state lawmaker who has been restricted from supervising legislative assistants for at least a year after accusations of mistreatment says he has done nothing wrong.

In a Facebook statement posted early Tuesday morning, Republican Rep. Jesse Young said that lawyers are involved and that he will ultimately be vindicated. In a Dec. 13 letter sent from a House attorney, Young was notified that the chamber was taking actions to address a “pattern of hostile and intimidating behavior.”

Young alleges that the letter was leaked to The Associated Press “for political purposes.”

The letter — which does not name the affected staffers or list the specific behavior Young is accused of — says House administrators will consider removing the restrictions if Young completes an anger management program, a management training program and respectful workplace training. Young says that House administrators have refused to provide him with the exact allegations.