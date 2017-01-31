× Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: ‘I don’t know that he’s going to be able to last 4 years’

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a rare venture into the political arena on Tuesday, saying during a Facebook Live video that he doesn’t know if President Donald Trump will make it through his first term in office.

“I don’t know that he’s going to be able to even last four years, in my opinion,” Wilson said. “You don’t want to wish bad on anybody, because if he doesn’t last four years, that means that something went wrong. So, hopefully nothing goes wrong any more than it’s already doing.

“But, it’s just been a crazy 10 days already.”

Wilson appeared in a series of Facebook Live videos as he prepared to appear on Conan O’Brien’s show.

Wilson said “I don’t care who you vote for,” but added that he voted for Hillary Clinton.

“So, basically, I think that when you think about all the negativity that’s happened within a 10-day period, or however many days it’s been, it’s already too much. It’s already crazy, it’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion.”

As he often does, Wilson referred to his Christian faith.

“I know from even my own faith, the Christian faith, we still have to love everybody, we still have to no matter what our issues are. We still have to find a way to love people and care for people. So, I think that’s the thing that’s been crazy already.”

Here is the full text of Wilson’s comments on the election, which begin at the 9:50 mark of the video:

“Obviously this whole Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton thing that’s going on now, Donald Trump becoming our president, despite anybody’s political issues or views, everybody has a right to choose who they want to vote for. But this thing’s getting out of hand – it’s getting out of hand, people.

“I don’t care who you vote for. Just so you know, I voted for Hillary. But when you think about it’s only been two weeks, right? Even less than two weeks? We gotta attack this issue here. So, basically, I think that when you think about all the negativity that’s happened within a 10-day period, or however many days it’s been, it’s already too much. It’s already crazy, it’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion.

“You go to the LAX airport, and it’s people all over the airport fighting for their lives, protesting and all that, and all the protests that have gone on. All the protests that have gone on through the African American community, through obviously the Muslim community too. If we’re a nation that says we’re equal, we have to be equal. Obviously being smart and all that kind of stuff, but you also have to be able to treat people fairly, you have to be able to love everyone.

“I know from even my own faith, the Christian faith, we still have to love everybody, we still have to no matter what our issues are. We still have to find a way to love people and care for people. So, I think that’s the thing that’s been crazy already. I don’t know that he’s going to be able to even last four years, in my opinion. You don’t want to wish bad on anybody, because if he doesn’t last four years, that means that something went wrong. So, hopefully nothing goes wrong any more than it’s already doing. But, it’s just been a crazy 10 days already.

“Barack! Come back, Barack! Come back!

“I think despite a lot of people’s issues or views or whatever, people really realize how much President Obama was able to deal with the situation. You can’t run a nation and everything be perfect. But I think people have a great appreciation of his class, and the class that he was able to deliver to most people and to be able to care for people. And same thing with First Lady Michelle Obama, both of those two.

“Now you kind of recognize that people’s feelings are getting hurt, people’s lives getting changed, people are getting sent back or not let in back home to see their families for reasons that may not be worthy. Just because you believe in something or you’re from a certain place doesn’t mean that you’re a bad person.”