BREMERTON, Wash. — A missing 64-year-old kayaker was found dead Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard launched a search Tuesday in the Dyes Inlet near Tracyton for Lance Kahn, who was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday. His wife reported him missing at 8 p.m.

He was last seen in a white kayak. He was believed to be wearing a black life jacket and a wet suit.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the Coast Guard said he was found deceased. No other details were provided.