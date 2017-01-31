GO RED and fight heart disease in women

Q13 FOX, with its partner the American Heart Association will GO RED this February to raise awareness for women’s heart

health.

Go Red For Women is a movement that starts with you. Lead by example and make the time to “Know Your Numbers.” It’s knowledge that could save your life.

Five numbers, that all women should know to take control of their heart health are:

Total Cholesterol HDL (good) Cholesterol Blood Pressure Blood Sugar Body Mass Index (BMI)

Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases. It’s time for all women to learn the most critical numbers in their life — their hearts depend on it.

Here’s how:

Understand Risk Factors There are some you can control like blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol, lack of regular physical activity, and some you can’t control like age, gender, and family history.

That’s why it is important to Know Your Numbers, learn your Family History and discuss all risk factors with your healthcare provider. “Know Your Numbers” Five numbers can change your life – Total Cholesterol, HDL (good) Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI). Take Action and Manage Your Numbers Schedule a separate visit with your healthcare provider to learn these numbers and commit them to memory.

Work to improve your numbers, if necessary.

This month you can also participate in the following activities:

February 3 is National Wear Red Day®. Wear red, raise awareness and inspire others. Download our toolkit now.

Wear red, raise awareness and inspire others. Download our toolkit now. February 7 is Heart of Washington day at the Capitol.

March 16 is the Seattle Go Red For Women Luncheon. Let’s unite in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Join us at Benaroya Hall. This luncheon is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and locally by CHI Franciscan Health.

Let’s unite in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Join us at Benaroya Hall. This luncheon is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and locally by CHI Franciscan Health. April 26 is the Tacoma Go Red For Women Luncheon. Join us at the Museum of Glass. The luncheon is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and locally by Boeing and CHI Franciscan Health.

Learn more about Go Red at GoRedForWomen.org.