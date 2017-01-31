Cops: Edmonds woman planned to eat date’s heart after stabbing him in quest to become serial killer

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A woman set up a date at a Lynnwood hotel Sunday night with the intent of killing a man and eating his heart as the first step in her plan to become a serial killer, but the man escaped after she stabbed him in the lung, police said.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and was scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Q13 News isn’t naming her because she hasn’t been charged with a crime.

The 29-year-old victim was sent to the hospital with a punctured lung.

According to court documents:

The man said he and the suspect met on Craigslist, through a post he made seeking dating, not sex. He said that the date ended up at the Rodeo Inn on Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

The man told police the woman asked him several times if he was a serial killer. He told her no, and she climbed on top of him and said “well I am a serial killer” and pulled out a pocket knife.

The woman then stabbed him in the chest, police said, and he had a difficult time fighting her off because of her weight. He eventually broke free, got out of the room and called police from the hotel office.

He said there had been no argument or altercation before she attacked him.

Police found the suspect in the parking lot, and the man identified her before leaving for the hospital.

According to police, the suspect said “I’m a loon” when they asked what happened, and said she wanted to become a serial killer and planned to stab the victim to death.

She said she planned to eat the victim’s heart after she killed him, and said she had already written a note to leave on his body explaining that she planned to kill again.