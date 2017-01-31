Brrrr! Bundle up for the morning commutes the next few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It will drop down into the 20s for the next few mornings, and then there's a possibility of light snow in the South Sound early Friday morning.

"Lewis County south for sure," Q13 News Meteorologist Walter Kelley said, "and we could see some light snow up in Tacoma. Seattle and points north should not see any or nothing more than flurries."

And then a return to the rain.

Beginning Friday night and into the weekend, it will be rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains, he said.

Will we get hit with a bigger snowfall on Monday? Models aren't clear yet, but stay tuned!