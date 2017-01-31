× 16-year-old girl arrested in connection with murder at Sammamish park last week

SEATTLE — A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Federal Way Tuesday morning in connection with a botched car prowl at a Sammamish park last week that resulted in a man’s murder, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Detectives believe she was the third occupant in a vehicle that struck and killed a 22-year-old man at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish last Wednesday during a botched car prowl,” the news release said.

Investigators believe she is one of the women who used a credit card stolen from another vehicle at Beaver Lkae Park around the time of the murder. She was booked into the Youth Services Center for an outstanding assault warrant.

“Detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in the Beaver Lake Park homicide,” the release said.

Earlier, authorities arrested a man and a 23-year-old Renton woman in the case. Detectives believe the woman was driving a SUV that struck and killed the 22-year-old son of a Seattle police officer, Mo Radcliffe, who was trying to stop the car prowl.

A male suspect was shot and injured late Friday night by King County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were investigating the murder. That man is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.