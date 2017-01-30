WSU issues statement supporting foreign students

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University has issued a statement in support of international students and staff in light of the recent executive order banning entry into the U.S. by citizens of seven countries.

The statement issued Monday was signed by school President Kirk Schulz and Asif Chaudhry, a vice president of international programs at the Pullman-based university.

The statement says Washington State University shares the concerns expressed nationwide about President Donald Trump’s executive order that restricts the ability of individuals from certain countries to enter the United States.

The statement says the school welcomes all members of the Washington State community, regardless of the country they call home.

The school says it is advising non-U.S. citizens and their families from the impacted countries to refrain from traveling outside the United States.

Here’s the entire statement:

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students:

Washington State University shares the deep concerns expressed nationwide about the executive order that restricts the ability of individuals from certain countries from being able to enter or return to the United States.

Let us be absolutely clear: We welcome and support all members of the Washington State community—regardless of the country they call home. We remain unflinchingly committed to respecting the dignity of each individual—regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, national origin, gender identity or expression, religion, or sexual orientation. We will continue to foster a diverse and inclusive community, embrace civil discourse, and strive to ensure a welcoming and safe environment for all.

For decades, Washington State University has invited and welcomed faculty, staff, and students from around the globe to study, teach, and conduct research here. We are proud of that legacy. The blending of the diverse perspectives represented by our community members enriches all of us. Put simply, it improves our ability to teach, conduct research, and serve our communities worldwide in meaningful ways.

More broadly, Washington State is dedicated to providing all students with equal access to affordable higher education and to supporting their career and life goals. That unqualified support extends to our undocumented students as well, as authorized by the state.

We are carefully monitoring developments to better understand how the executive order issued Friday will impact our community. For the short term, we are advising non-U.S. citizens and their families from the impacted countries to refrain from traveling outside the United States.

Additionally, all of the University’s resources are being made available to our international students at this challenging time. Our International Programs Global Services staff (Bryan Hall 108/509-335-4508), in particular, is prepared to listen to concerns, provide assistance, share the latest information, and refer you to other resources if the need arises.

Kirk Schulz, President

Washington State University

Asif Chaudhry, Vice President

U.S. Ambassador (Ret.)

International Programs