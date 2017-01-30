Suspects arrested in $500,000 SeaTac jewelry heist

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say three men have been arrested in connection with a $500,000 jewelry heist at a hotel in SeaTac.

Sgt. Cindi West with the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a jewelry courier was assaulted and robbed Monday evening.

West says the man was walking to his motel room when he was assaulted by three men in masks. She says the men took the victim’s bag of jewelry, slashed a tire on his vehicle and then fled in another vehicle.

West says a Washington State Patrol trooper later saw the suspect vehicle at a gas station south of SeaTac in Chehalis and arrested the suspects.

She said they were booked into King County Jail on robbery charges and that a search warrant would be obtained to look for the jewelry.