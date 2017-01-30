× Storm completes big trade in WNBA

SEATTLE – The Seattle Storm completed a trade with the Washington Mystics to acquire 6-6 center Carolyn Swords and the Mystics’ 15th overall 2017 WNBA Draft pick. In exchange, Seattle is sending its sixth and 18th 2017 WNBA Draft selections.

“We are thrilled to add Carolyn Swords to our roster,” said Storm President & GM Alisha Valavanis. “One of our objectives this offseason and free agency period was to add another post with length and size around the rim. Carolyn brings a different defensive look and presence in the paint.”

Swords owns career averages of 4.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. She is coming off a 2016 season with the New York Liberty that saw her start all 34 games and average a career-high 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

A native of Sudbury, Mass., Swords was drafted 15th overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2011 WNBA Draft, and signed with the New York Liberty ahead of the 2015 WNBA season. A 2011 graduate of Boston College, Swords is currently playing overseas in Poland, where she is averaging 19.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.

“Carolyn is a player that we have been trying to acquire for a number of years,” said Storm head coach Jenny Boucek. “She has proven to be one of the best finishers in our game; she brings great size, work ethic and basketball acumen. She will be a great fit on the court and in the locker room as we continue to evolve our team.”

Earlier today, New York sent Swords to Washington in exchange for center Kia Vaughn and guard Bria Hartley.

As previously announced by the WNBA, Seattle has been selected to host Verizon WNBA All-Star 2017. The game is set for 12:30 p.m. on July 22, 2017 at KeyArena.

Seattle opens its home schedule on May 14 vs. Indiana at KeyArena. Secure the best seats in the house with Storm 360 Memberships, available now, starting at $180, available online or by calling (206) 217-WNBA (9622). For package and group rates, please call 206-217-WNBA (9622).