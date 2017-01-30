Schumer questions competence of administration

The top Democrat in the Senate says the Trump administration’s implementation of the executive order on immigration “raises serious doubts” about its competence.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is criticizing the order that temporarily suspended all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days, and he is vowing to reverse it. He calls it counterproductive, dangerous and un-American.

The order sowed chaos and confusion at airports as officials initially barred permanent U.S. residents with “green cards” from re-entering the country, then said they would be allow to enter.

Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the seven majority-Muslim nations subject to Trump’s travel ban.