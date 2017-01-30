× Navy to begin constructing pier at Port Angeles this summer

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) _ The Navy plans this summer to construct a pier and facilities at Port Angeles to support vessels that escort submarines between the Hood Canal and the Pacific Ocean.

But pile driving and other work can’t begin until mid-July, when in-water work can be done without harming fish.

The Navy last week received a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers to remove a jetty as part of the $25 million project.

The Daily News of Port Angeles says the Navy is building a 425-foot pier and other facilities as a rest stop for crews on vessels that escort submarines based at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and to comply with Coast Guard requirements for crew rest between missions.

Some residents have raised concerns about noise, environmental and other impacts.