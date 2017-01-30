× Couple sentenced for locking son in basement for several years

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – A Gwinnett County couple convicted of locking their son in a basement for several years faced sentencing on Monday, WGCL reported.

The judge gave both defendants, Ricardo and Therian Wimbush, the same sentence – 20 years in prison and 10 years of probation – after they were convicted of locking one of their sons in a basement for years and not treating another for skin cancer.

Each Wimbush was found guilty on three counts of second-degree cruelty to children in a Gwinnett County courtroom last week. They represented themselves throughout the trial.

According to a Gwinnett County detective, the teen was punished for allegedly touching several sibling’s genitals and stealing one of their DVD players. Judge Fluker also cited charges for another child involved, saying he wasn’t properly treated for skin cancer.