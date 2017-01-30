Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs

DALLAS (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys-only programs.

The organization announced Monday that it had made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

A transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked late last year to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.