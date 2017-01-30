16-year-old North Kitsap High School junior among four found dead over the weekend

BREMERTON, Wash. — We now know a 16-year-old North Kitsap High School student was one of the four people found dead near Lake Tahuyeh Friday night.

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies found three bodies in a burned home Friday night and another in a charred pickup truck in nearby Mason County.

They believe the fires and the deaths are suspicious.

The news was grim for North Kitsap High School. Family members told staff that 16-year-old Hunter Schaap was one of three people found dead in a burned home near Lake Tahuyeh Friday night.

And Sunday, detectives found a truck that was missing from the home in Mason County. The truck was also torched, with a body inside.

The homicide investigation now totaling four deaths.

Neighbors in the area say the home and truck are owned by John Careaga. Hunter’s dad. Detectives are still looking for the local business owner.

“He was a nice guy. Visiting with him over the years, he had a nice family up there,” said neighbor David Zaleski.

“They volunteered their time. They made donations from their Juanitos’ stand and stuff. They were highly involved (in the community),” said Zaleski.

At John’s restaurant, Juanitos Tacos, friends fear the worst. Many left flowers and messages of love but also goodbyes.

Late Monday, search and rescue crews were seen scouring the road leading away from the burned home for evidence. The sheriff’s department wouldn’t comment on what they were looking for but neighbors have a hunch.

“With all the shots we heard the other night, 27 shots, it’s gotta be a gun,” said Zaleski.

The coroner has yet to identify the remaining three victims. But with friends of Hunter’s already leaving notes and flowers outside his school, John’s neighbors fear they’ll soon be doing the same.

“It’s already quiet without them, as far as not being able to wave at them go by,” said Zaleski.