VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Zoos across the country have joined in a little friendly competition of adorable animals.

It started when the Smithsonian’s National Zoo tweeted a picture of a gray seal pup.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

After that, it was game on.

The Virginia Aquarium, Virginia Living Museum and others joined in on the fun.

Our face when #cuteanimaltweetoff is still bringing joy worldwide. 😄 pic.twitter.com/5wSO3mjJfA — Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 28, 2017

The result is a refreshing break that is bound to make you smile!