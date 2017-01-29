× We’re not done yet! Cold winter weather headed our way

SEATTLE — Lowland snow returns to the area?

Well, not quite. But winter weather is coming back, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says.

“We’re changing our weather pattern from really nice warm weather we’ve had over us to a very cold pattern,” Kelley said.

Kelley said temperatures will begin to drop early in the week. Seattle saw a high of 54 degrees Friday. By Tuesday, the temperature should max out around 43 degrees. Definitely a noticeable drop.

“It becomes noticeable to the skin,” Kelley said.

The north wind will gust up to 30 mph starting early in the week. Monday will be cloudy and breezy, but mostly dry. However, Tuesday starts out with a few showers. The breeze will kick up, too.

Kelley says as the cold bubble of air pushes out the warm bubble, cold will again be the norm. Wednesday and Thursday will be breezy, sunny and chilly.

“We will definitely see some freezing temperatures,” Kelley said. “There could be some icy roads later this week.”

Most of the moisture will remain south of Washington, Kelley says. But Portland could see a few flakes.

“There’s a chance of Portland snow again,” Kelley said.

Next weekend has passing showers and mountain snow.