Vandals target Spokane County Republican headquarters

SPOKANE — A Spokane County Republican office was vandalized Saturday night, with the words “refugees welcome” and “Nazi scum” written on the windows.

The Spokane County Republican Party said the vandalism impacted the county GOP headquarters. The office is shared between U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and county Republican chairman Stephanie Cates.

Cates released a statement Sunday, saying the content of the messages and slurs appear to be in retaliation of President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order.

A report has been filed with police.

According to KXLY in Spokane, the building has since been cleaned. Spokane County Democrats reportedly condemned the vandalism.