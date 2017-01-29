Sweet older kitty looking for a calm new home #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Q13 Fox is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help find a new home for this loving cat.

Meet Tofu! She's a sweet older gal looking for a calm new home. Right now, she's living at the Everett Animal Shelter. She is 15-years-old, but don't let her age fool you.

She's fun, spunky and she still has a lot of energy. She loves to climb up cat trees and perch up on top so she can see what is going on. She also loves laser pointers.

While Tofu enjoys playing and catnip treats, she is mostly a quiet cat. She usually keeps to herself unless she wants to snuggle.

Because of Tofu's age, she would prefer to live in a calmer house, and would probably not fit in with the fast pace of younger cats and dogs. But otherwise, if the other pets are mellow, Tofu would likely fit right into your home.

And besides a mild heart murmur, which is common in older cats, Tofu does not have any special needs.

If you're interested in adopting Tofu, you can stop by the Everett Animal Shelter and meet her. They're open from 11AM to 5PM everyday. You can also go to the shelter's website to learn more.