× Thousands protest Trump’s immigration plan in cities across the U.S.

More angry protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies are set for Sunday across the country after hundreds of demonstrators converged on airports over the weekend.

On Friday, President Trump issued an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Protests are scheduled today in Washington, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago, mostly at airports.

This is the second weekend of demonstrations, with more than 1 million people coming out last weekend for the Women’s March.