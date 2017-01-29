× Seahawks shine in Pro Bowl as AFC beats NFC, 20-13 final

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seattle Seahawks shined in this year’s Pro Bowl, as the AFC beat the NFC 20-13.

The Seahawks had 7 pro bowlers participating in the game.

Drew Brees threw a 47-yard TD pass to Doug Baldwin for the NFC. Baldwin’s TD was set up by his teammate, Richard Sherman’s interception in the second quarter.

Seahawks defensive end, Michael Bennett had a sack and a fumble recovery and tight end Jimmy Graham had 5 catches for 29 yards.

Outside of the Hawks, Alex Smith and Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes, and coach Andy Reid reached into his bag of trick plays to entertain an announced crowd of 60,834 as the annual All-Star event made its debut in Orlando on Sunday night.

Smith threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Delanie Walker, Dalton tossed a 23-yarder Travis Kelce and Justin Tucker kicked a pair of field goals for AFC, which build a 20-7 lead before holding on for the victory.