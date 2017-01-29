× Rep. Reichert urges White House to work with Congress on immigration

SEATTLE — U.S. Rep Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, issued a statement on President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order Sunday, saying he takes careful vetting of immigrants very seriously.

However, he said, “mass confusion and miscommunication” was seen at the onset of the executive order. He also urged Trump to work with Congress on solutions.

“Careful vetting to ensure the safety of the American people is the responsibility of the federal government and one I take very seriously.” Reichert said in a written statement. “Unfortunately what we’ve seen this weekend is mass confusion and miscommunication between government agencies and the improper apprehension of people legally allowed to be in the US. I urge the administration to work with Congress on solutions that protect our borders while maintaining our nation’s dedication to compassion and religious freedom.”

Reichert has served as Washington’s 8th congressional district representative since 2005.

On Sunday, Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham condemned Trump’s ban on travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.