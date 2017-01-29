× Protest planned for Sunday evening at Seattle’s Westlake Park; thousands sign up to attend

SEATTLE — Large crowds are expected Sunday evening at Seattle’s Westlake Park, as a protest to rally against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban is planned.

A protest being called “Stand with Immigrants! – Emergency Rally” is slated for 5 p.m. at the downtown park. A Facebook event for the rally shows as many as 11,000 people are planning to attend.

Governor Jay Inslee, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, members of the Seattle City Council and other local politicians are expected to be on hand.

I'm on my way to the rally at Westlake Park in Seattle, ready to stand with all of you in support of all immigrants and refugees. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 29, 2017

TONIGHT! Emergency Rally to Defend Immigrants – 5PM, Westlake. Release All Detainees! #NoBanNoWall! No Deportations! https://t.co/0x5KhQlJ7h — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) January 29, 2017

Sound Transit said in a release they expect higher than usual passenger volumes for Sunday evening, especially at Westlake Station. All Sound Transit trains will operate with three cars and additional trains will respond to surges in demand.

On Saturday night, about 3,000 protesters took to Sea-Tac International Airport to rally against the ban. The crowd dispersed shortly after midnight, but about 30 to 35 were arrested during the demonstration and face various misdemeanor charges.

No damage was reported and no flights were delayed.

Individuals detained at Sea-Tac as a result of Trump’s executive order were later released.

It was not immediately known if any protests would take place Sunday at Sea-Tac.

Trump’s executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

This story is breaking. Stay with Q13 News for the latest updates.