Man fatally shot standing in front of downtown Seattle building

SEATTLE — Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Seattle.

Police say they responded to the 600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. and discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say the victim was standing in front of a building near the corner of 3rd Avene and Cherry Street when an unknown suspect shot him, then fled.

Seattle Fire medics responded and rushed the man to Harborview Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Homicide/Assault tip line at (206) 233-5000.

This remains an active and on-going investigation.