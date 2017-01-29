× Human remains found inside truck linked to triple homicide in Kitsap County

SEABECK, Wash. — Human remains have been found inside a burned-out pickup truck police were searching for as part of a triple homicide investigation in Kitsap County.

Three bodies were discovered inside a home near Seabeck late Friday night. The home was initially set on fire.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for two men and a Ford pickup truck that was missing from the fire scene.

Authorities said Saturday that they located the 16-year-old. The homeowner John D. Careaga, 43, remains missing.

No word on the identities of the body found inside the pickup truck or the three found inside the home.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is urged to call KCSO at 360-337-7101. Callers can remain anonymous. #11