Republican Chris Vance calls on GOP to ‘stand up for morality’

SEATTLE — The former chair of the Washington State Republican Party Chris Vance said his fellow Republicans need to stand up in opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from entering the United States.

“This is right and wrong. This is good and evil. Republicans who know this is wrong in their heart, in their conscience need to have the guts to speak up,” Vance told Q13 News.

Trump’s executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all Syrian refugees. KUOW reports that up to 13 people were detained at Sea-Tac on Saturday.

Vance says the order goes much farther than just a temporary ban on refugees to protect from terrorism.

"This is step one towards what Donald Trump said he supported during the campaign -- which Republicans said they opposed -- which is a complete ban on Muslims from entering the United States," Vance said.

Adding that most Republicans are being very quiet for fear of making Trump voters mad and to hold the Republican party together.

Vance most recently ran for U.S. Senate in the state of Washington but lost to Patty Murray. During that race, he regularly spoke out against Trump.

Q13 News reached out to the Washington State Republican Party and they had no comment.