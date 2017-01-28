× Hundreds protest Trump’s immigration ban at Sea-Tac airport

SEATAC — Hundreds of protesters marched inside Sea-Tac International Airport Saturday after word got out that several people were detained or sent back due to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the entry of immigrants from seven nations.

The protest came just hours after Governor Jay Inslee, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, and other local elected officials expressed their dismay for the ban, which was called “reckless.”

The demonstration at Sea-Tac is just one of many protests which took place at airports across the United States including in New Jersey, San Francisco, Portland, Oregon, Denver, Colorado, and Dallas.

Protests are scheduled Sunday in Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington, and Chicago, mostly at airports.

Protesters now sitting in outside security checkpoint, chanting, carrying signs pic.twitter.com/heMA6Qrqaf — Bob Young (@PotReporter) January 29, 2017

Protesters sitting in leave path for travelers to get to screening areas pic.twitter.com/ZcJOnG4yFJ — Bob Young (@PotReporter) January 29, 2017