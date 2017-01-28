Gov. Inslee, Port of Seattle Commission respond to Trump’s immigration ban

SEATTLE — Governor Jay Inslee, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Port of Seattle Commission and local elected officials spoke out against the Trump administration’s executive order banning the entry of refugees from seven nations.

On Saturday, officials with the Port of Seattle Commission confirmed that people have been detained at SeaTac airport. Governor Inslee said he does not know who they are or how many have been detained.

Watch the full press conference below:

President Donald Trump took executive action Friday on curbing access visas and limiting refugees coming to the US.

Repercussions of the ban could be felt worldwide, as chaos and confusion rippled through US law enforcement agencies, airports and foreign capitals trying to grasp the US’s new policy.

According to drafts of the executive action obtained by CNN, the order suspends the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days until it is reinstated “only for nationals of countries for whom” members of Trump’s Cabinet deem can be properly vetted.

It also caps the total number of refugees admitted in the 2017 fiscal year at 50,000.