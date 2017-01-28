3 people found dead after Kitsap County house fire

Detectives beginning to process crime scene near Seabeck on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

SEABECK, Wash. — Homicide detectives are investigating after three bodies were discovered inside a Seabeck home which had been set on fire.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived the house was on fire.

Deputies are currently investigating the incident as a likely homicide.

Detectives are searching for a brown 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Washington state license plate number C89383B.

Early Saturday morning, authorities were searching for a 16-year-old missing from the fire scene. He was located.

Detectives are still looking for the homeowner, 43-year-old John D. Careaga.

No word on the identities of the bodies found inside the home.

