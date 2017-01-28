× 1 Somali national turned away at Sea-Tac airport

SEATTLE — An attorney for an immigrant rights nonprofit says that a Somali national was not allowed to enter the U.S. at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.

Matt Adams, legal director at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said in an e-mail Saturday that he was filing emergency legal paperwork to help the traveler.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.

Calls to airport officials were not immediately returned.

Gov. Jay Inslee referenced at least one traveler who’d been turned away in a fiery news conference Saturday condemning Trump’s policy.

It was unclear if it was the same person or if multiple people were detained.