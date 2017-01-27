× Seattle serial robber: ‘Have a gun. Give me cash’ — disturbing demand note handed to barista

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Just a frightening sight for a Starbucks barista in Seattle:

It wasn’t a tip they were handed – but a demand note by a robber saying “Have a gun. Give me cash.”

Detectives think the same suspect is behind at least two more Seattle robberies and possibly one in Tukwila and they need your help identifying him before he strikes again.

“We’re talking about a guy that in our opinion, could be a former bank robber, because in every robbery, convenience stores, food place, a drug store, he’s going in and he’s presenting a note. But he’s always asking for simple cash and he lays out the denomination, that to me says this guy probably has been out robbing banks,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “Take a good look at him. We don’t have a great shot of his face, but the clothing is distinctive and every case he’s indicated he has a gun.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's usually wearing a dark cap, black hoodie and glasses with black rims.

Detectives think he's black, clean-shaven, in his 30's to 40's, 5’10” and weighs around 240 pounds.

If you can tell Seattle Police his name, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-tips (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest